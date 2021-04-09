STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beds, testing increased to tackle rising Covid cases

The increase in cases has been attributed to safety protocol not being followed during election campaigns and at public places.

Published: 09th April 2021 11:50 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Active Covid cases in the district have increased more than four fold in the past two weeks. As many as 34 new cases and 150 active cases were reported on March 25. However, two weeks later, on Thursday, the numbers stood at 131 new cases and 938 active cases. Less than 50 new cases were registered 10 days back, but now it has increased to more than 1,250 cases.

The increase in cases has been attributed to safety protocol not being followed during election campaigns and at public places. This has necessitated more number of beds at government hospitals and reopening of many Covid care centres. "Extra beds are set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). The hospital is fully prepared to deal with the situation," said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of the hospital.

The health department has also reopened Covid care centre at Bharathidasan University (BDU) campus in Khajamalai with a 180 bed capacity. Asymptomatic and low risk patients who do not have the option of home quarantine would be placed here.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr Ram Ganesh said that the increase in cases has necessitated reopening of covid care centres. Testing has also been increased. At least 3,500 samples are being tested daily at the laboratory at KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College. Sources say that more than 4,000 samples would be tested daily.

