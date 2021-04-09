FASTag isn’t easing congestion, thanks to low awareness: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The introduction of FASTag hasn’t eased congestion at toll plazas, the Madras High Court observed on Thursday, and said the present system remains inaccessible to several road users owing to inadequate awareness.

The court made this observation on a plea seeking to restrain the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from collecting toll from vehicles plying between Tambaram and Tindivanam at Paranur as the period of the concession agreement has expired.

On Thursday, before the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the NHAI is entitled to collect only 40 per cent fee as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008.

While the collection of toll is allowed despite the provisional completion certificate, it indicates many deficiencies, the counsel added. The Bench recorded the submissions and sought information on the toll levied on each vehicle. However, the NHAI’s counsel argued that a status report on the plea, answering the petitioner’s queries, has been submitted.

The Bench adjourned the hearing by two weeks and questioned the Highways department on the implementation of the FASTag system. “There has to be some amount of infrastructure set-up... and more publicity about its (FASTag) use will ease congestion,” it said.