Tamil Nadu Elections: More women voted this time than men

In the 2021 elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, 72.54 per cent women cast their votes, while the turnout stood at 73.09 per cent for men

Published: 10th April 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

2021 Ass embly elections

Decisive woman power

  • Women outnumber men in electors list by 5-10 lakh since 2006.
  • The State has got more women voters than men in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021
  • In 2011 and 2016 elections, women had slightly outnumbered men. AIADMK won with majority in both the polls under the leadership of J Jayalalithaa
  • In 2006 and 2021, the percentage of women turnout was slightly less than that of men. In 2006, DMKCongress alliance defeated the AIADMK

