Tamil Nadu government postpones language exam for Class 12 students to May 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has postponed the Class 12 state board public exam that was scheduled to take place on May 3 to May 31. All other exams will be conducted as scheduled.

The language subject exam, which was supposed to be conducted on May 3, has been pushed as the votes of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be counted on May 2.

The government has said that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the conduct of the exams will be released soon.

The exams were previously scheduled between May 3 and May 21. The practical examination for class 12 state board students will begin on April 16.

This comes amid a social media campaign asking the government to cancel the public exams owing to the fear of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.