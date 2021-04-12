STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports over 6,000 COVID cases for second day; over a lakh receive vaccine

Chennai reported 2,105 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 611, 277 and 333 cases respectively.

Published: 12th April 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 vaccination is being administered at Tirunelveli Collectorate.

Covid-19 vaccination is being administered at Tirunelveli Collectorate. (Photo | EPS/V.KARTHIKALAGU)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. The State reported 6,711 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 9,40,145 and death toll to 12,927. TN also vaccinated over 1.6 lakh people on the day.

The State tested 82,982 samples and 82,202 people on the day. The test positivity rate for the day was 8 per cent. After 2,339 people were discharged, the State still had 46,308 active cases. Meanwhile, one more passenger tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus. With this, the total number of people testing positive for the UK variant has increased to 38.

Chennai reported over 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day. Chennai reported 2,105 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 611, 277 and 333 cases respectively.

ALSO READ: TN announces slew of measures to check COVID-19 surge, testing to be more aggressive

Coimbatore reported 604 cases, Cuddalore 157, Erode 117, Krishnagiri 119, Madurai 219, Nagapattinam 125, Salem 158, Thanjavur 127, Tiruvannamalai 111, Thoothukudi 138, Tiruppur 160 and Trichy 184 cases.

Among the people who tested positive were eight passengers, two from Oman and one from UAE who travelled by air, and three from Karnataka and two from Andhra Pradesh who travelled by road.

According to the Media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased only one person didn't have comorbid conditions. 

As per Health Department data, 1,63,935 people were vaccinated on Monday. Of them 62,106 were above the age of 60, 88,210 between the ages of 45 to 59, 9,526 were frontline workers, and 4,093 were healthcare workers. Till date Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 39,44,005 people.

