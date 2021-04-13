STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Siblings lodge FIRs against parents for torturing, threatening them with human sacrifice

human sacrifice

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Two brothers, aged 6 and 15, on Monday, filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police for action against their parents for allegedly torturing and threatening to kill them in human sacrifice.

In their complaint, the children said that they were forced to do household chores, failing which they were tortured by their parents and two of their paramours.

“The punishments included rubbing chilly powder in our private parts, drink toilet cleaners, and sleep in the bathroom without shirts,” they said. 

Both the father and mother were involved in extramarital relationships but continued to live together with their partners in the same house, according to the complaint letter.

The children were also asked to call the woman in a relationship with their mother as ‘father’ and their own father as ‘uncle,’ according to the complaint.

On February 23, the siblings escaped to their grandparents’ house after the parents threatened to carry out a ‘narabali’. 

Later, the grandparents lodged a complaint with a local police station.

The Child Welfare Committee issued a ‘temporary placement order’, allowing the kids to stay with grandparents till the case is fully investigated.

