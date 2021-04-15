Baby’s body exhumed over doubt of infanticide

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The body was girl baby, who was buried on Tuesday, was exhumed for post mortem on Wednesday upon suspicion that it could be a case of female infanticide.

According to Erumapatti police, Suriya (33) and his wife Kasthuri (27), residents of Indhira colony, have two daughters. On April 5, Kasthuri gave birth to their third child, which also was a girl, at the Namakkal GH. Without informing authorities, she left the hospital and went to her parents' house.

On Tuesday, the infant died and was buried. As news spread, neighbours speculated if it was a infantcide as the couple has two daughters. Upon receiving information, Erumapatti Taluk Medical Officer Latha and officials visited Kasthuri's house and inquired about the baby's death. Not convinced by their answers, the health officials lodged a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, on Wednesday, the body was exhumed in the presence of revenue officials for postmortem examination.