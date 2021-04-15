TN health secy Radhakrishnan rules out lockdown amid Covid surge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While ruling out the imminent possibility of a Covid-19 lockdown being reintroduced in the State, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday, urged the public to strictly adhere to the protocols set in place for the coming two weeks.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “The second wave (of Covid-19) is not just an issue for Tamil Nadu but for the country. We must restrict unnecessary travels and visits to public places. Covid protocols must be strictly adhered to for the next two weeks.” There has also been an increase in RT-PCR tests on Wednesday as the State today has done 96,513 tests which is about 14,000 more tests than Tuesday.

‘Provide work-from-home option’

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan also urged organisations to facilitate work-from-home option for their employees to curb the spread of infection. “We will also hold discussions with resident welfare associations for raising Covid-19 awareness,” he added.

A sserting that vaccination will prevent the severity of the infection, Radhakrishnan said the inoculation drive against Covid-19 has picked up in the last two days and insisted that eligible people must make use of the opportunity.

In the State, an average of 1.5 lakh people were vaccinated in the past few days, with more than 40 lakh people having been vaccinated in the State so far. T here has also been an increase in RT-PCR tests, with Wednesday’s count exceeding by 14,000 than that of Tuesday’s.

Noting the challenge wherein a majority of States is facing a second wave which is more intense than last year, the Health Secretary said about 33,000 beds with oxygen facility, 7,047 ICU beds, and 28,925 beds in Covid-19 Care Centres are ready in the State, which total to 81,871 beds.

“The Covid-19 situation is being monitored by a core committee. If the trend continues, cases would increase. Precautions must be followed,” the Health Secretary urged people. The State has so far fined 2.39 lakh people to the tune of `5 crore for Covid-19-related violations.

As for the capital city, it presently has 20,144 active cases and containment measures are being ramped up. Officials said that close to 1110 streets now have active cases and they are identifying the clusters and testing up to 20 contacts of a patient. Teynampet and Anna Nagar are the only two zones in the city to have over 2,000 active cases.