Covid vaccine shots received in Coimbatore are not enough: Sources

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The number of Covid-19 vaccination sessions in the district has dwindled, and the health department sources claimed that it is because of the dip in the vaccine stock.

However, the district received a consignment of 10,000 Covishield doses on Friday.

On Saturday, sources said that a total of 125 institutions including 48 private hospitals hosted Covid-19 vaccination sessions, when normally, over 140 sessions would be hosted in the district.

Sources said, “The vaccine batch that arrived on Friday is still not enough to meet the demand.” The district administration said the health department has 12,850 vaccine doses to inoculate the beneficiaries.

As many as 5,000 Covishield doses and 1,000 Covaxin doses, would be mobilised from neighbouring district health departments.

“With the current stock, we could run the vaccine sessions only up to Monday afternoon. Around 6,000 doses are likely to reach Coimbatore,” said sources.