Puducherry sees largest single-day COVID-19 spike as cases rise by 44 per cent

Four patients including two women succumbed to the virus, taking the overall death toll to 726

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:40 PM

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

The number of active cases in the Union territory stood at 5,923 (Representational Image | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry region of the Union territory witnessed the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with as many as 837 new cases reported on Thursday as compared to 470 new cases on Wednesday -- up by 44 per cent.

The Union territory of Puducherry on the whole logged 987 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am, taking the overall tally to 50,580. The UT reported 619 cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 837 of the 987 fresh cases while Karaikal reported 89 followed by Yanam (40) and Mahe (21), Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said. Four patients including two women succumbed to the virus, taking the overall death toll to 726. Also, one man hailing from West Bengal died of COVID-19 and has been listed under the West Bengal account. In addition, a 34-year-old video journalist of a TV channel passed away at a private medical college on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the Union territory stood at 5,923 which included 4,816 patients in home isolation and 1107 in hospitals and Covid care centres. The Health Department Director said that 43,931 patients had recovered and were discharged so far. The case fatality rate is 1.44 percent and recovery rate is 86.85 percent. In the last 24 hours, 464 patients recovered and were discharged

He said 30,657 healthcare workers, 18,174 frontline workers and 1,10,842 others have been vaccinated so far. As many as 177047 persons have received the second dose of the vaccine.

