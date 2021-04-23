Amid surge in COVID-19 patients at Jipmer, physical visits to OPD suspended from April 26

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Jipmer has temporarily suspended physical visits to the OPD in the hospital for non-COVID cases from April 26. The hospital will also be suspending admissions to the hospital for non-emergency services and limiting the number of elective surgeries, said Jipmer Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal in a statement on Friday.

“To provide care to critically ill COVID-19 patients and to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus to non-COVID patients coming for OPD consultation, it has been decided to suspend physical visits for elective OPD services temporarily from 26/04/2021,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Puducherry has rapidly increased in the last four weeks. This has resulted in a multifold increase in COVID-positive patients admitted in Jipmer. The number of patients requiring intensive hospital care and high-flow oxygen has markedly increased, he said. The increasing number of seriously-ill patients and those on intensive support has meant an increase in the number of healthcare personnel needed to take care of them.

However, tele-consultation services are being increased to help all such patients who would otherwise have to come to the OPD. Earlier, the hospital had already restricted the number of patient visits to the OPD by permitting only those patients who require a physical examination after teleconsultation.

The hospital will also be suspending admissions to the hospital for non-emergency services and limiting the number of elective surgeries.

“These restrictions are aimed at ensuring that healthcare personnel are available for specialized emergency services in Jipmer, while trying to keep patients safe from COVID-19,” said the Director.

However, all emergency medical and surgical services will continue, as usual, he added.

As on date, 243 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Jipmer.