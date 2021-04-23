TN used only Rs 45.86 crore under Nirbhaya Fund: State tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has informed the Madras High Court that so far it has utilised only Rs 45.86 crore out of Rs 425.06 crore allotted to it by the Central government under the Nirbhaya Fund. The issue pertains to advocate Suryaprakasam seeking direction from the court for submission of a report concerning the utilisation of funds to ensure speedy justice for women and their safety.

He alleged that only Rs 6 crore was used out of Rs 190 crore allotted by the Centre to Tamil Nadu under the Nirbhaya Fund for the past four years and the unused funds were returned by the State, indicating how the authorities were not focussed on safety of women and children.

In reply, the affidavit submitted by Joint Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department and Secretariat D Manikandan stated, “In 2018, the Centre assigned Rs 425.06 crore to the State for related schemes, Rs 353.69 crore out of it was released, and the amount utilised as on the date was only Rs 45.86 crore.”

Chennai police, Greater Chennai Corporation, Social Welfare Department and Metropolitan Transport were the bodies that were allotted the funds. The report also said that several other departments in the State took up initiatives under the scheme. Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the plea to next week.