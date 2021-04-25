STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All-party meet in Tamil Nadu on Monday to discuss 'oxygen production' by Sterlite copper unit

Though there was no official word from either the state government or the ruling AIADMK on the meet, the main opposition party DMK said its representatives would take part in it at the Secretariat.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: An all-party meet here on Monday will deliberate on the stand to be taken by Tamil Nadu on Vedanta's plea in the Supreme Court, seeking its nod to open the company's Sterlite copper unit in the state to produce oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

Though there was no official word from either the state government or the ruling AIADMK on the meet, the main opposition party DMK said its representatives would take part in it at the Secretariat.

Sterlite's plant at Tuticorin in southern Tamil Nadu has remained closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.

Asked about DMK's stand on allowing Sterlite to produce oxygen, party general secretary Duraimurugan said organisational secretary R S Bharathi and Tuticorin Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi would articulate the party position in the meeting.

The office of Kanimozhi, who is also the women's wing secretary of the party, in a brief statement said that she would take part in the meeting.

People are dying due to lack of oxygen,the Supreme Court had said on April 23, asking why the Tamil Nadu government cannot take over the Sterlite copper unit for producing oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

"We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had said.

"Somebody should say something concrete because people are dying due to lack of oxygen," said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S R Bhat.

The apex court was hearing Vedanta's plea seeking opening of its unit at Tuticorin on the ground that it would produce thousand tonnes of oxygen and give it free of cost to treat COVID-19 patients.

The top court, which was informed by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan appearing for Tamil Nadu that he would file an affidavit on the issue, posted the matter for hearing on April 26.

The apex court had Thursday termed the COVID-19 situation as almost a "national emergency" while agreeing to hear Vedanta's plea seeking opening of its unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Supreme Court Sterlite copper unit
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp