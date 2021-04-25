Engineer brothers duo from Tamil Nadu create smart sanitization box to kill germs from delivery parcels

Jayakumar Madala By

TIRUCHY: In a unique attempt to overcome the risk of contracting covid through delivery parcels, a team of engineer brother's from Vedaranyam have created a 'smart sanitization box' for households that can kill the germs completely using UV lights before collecting them.

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge at an alarming rate across the country, the government has been taking up several steps to control the spread.

In a distinctive method to diminish the risk of contraction and killing the germs at the same time, a brother's duo- S Thiruthakkathevan (40) and S Senkathirthevan (35) from Vedaranyam have created their own sanitization box using UV lights and installed them in front of their houses to receive delivery parcels which are safe and germ-free.

The smart-sanitisation box connected via a smartphone is equipped with a camera and an inbuilt audio system. Using this, the brothers without physically interacting with the delivery agents have been able to collect their essential parcels and disinfect them completely without any risk.

Speaking to TNIE, S Senkathirthevan said, "The delivery parcels are not disinfected completely and there are very high chances for these parcels to carry as a carrier of germs. To eliminate the risk, me along with my brother have created this smart sanitisation box and have been using them for over a year. The box which is equipped with a smart lock, can be opened after the delivery person arrives. Once the parcel is kept, the UV lights inside the box starts an automatic sanitization process that kills all the germs in it and provides us with a parcel which is safe and germ-free."

The duo has constructed the santisation box with food-grade materials, so that there is no decay or contamination for any of the products kept inside it.

"The UV lights used in this sanitation box are similar to the one's used in the food industry. This way, collecting delivery parcels becomes safe both for the delivery agent and the receiver and helps in creating Unattended and contactless delivery. Several online aggregator agents who have delivered our products in the last one year have been impressed with the sanitisation box," added the brother.