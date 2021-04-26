STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tight lockdown norms keep residents of Chennai indoors

Waking up on Sunday, Chennai said, ‘I feel so deja-vu’ as it once again stared at the ‘not-to-do’ list handed
down by corporation authorities

Published: 26th April 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi IT corridor on OMR wears a deserted look on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Rajiv Gandhi IT corridor on OMR wears a deserted look on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State capital went into ‘silent mode’ once again on Sunday, with only the loud sirens of ambulances piercing the silence, indicating a health emergency. The lockdown, to contain the spread of Covid-19, forced most people to stay indoors, not out of fear of the reinvigorated virus, but out of fear of the penalty of venturing outdoors.

A day earlier, they thronged markets to ensure they had enough supplies to get through the lockdown. The city roads, manned by 7,000 police personnel at 200 checkpoints, wore a deserted look, bringing back memories of last year.

Police officers at two checkpoints told Express that those who ventured out did so to buy medicines and food. “Experience from the previous lockdowns taught people how to evade the police,” an officer quipped. Interior roads leading to main roads were blocked to restrict vehicular movement, while arterial roads, including Poonamalle High Road, ECR, and OMR, were kept open. 

City shuts its door on virus

Talking to reporters after inspecting a checkpoint at Arumbakkam, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that till noon 60 vehicles were confiscated. “They would be returned depending on the documents owners produce,” he said. The curbs, yet again exemplified the distinction between wants and needs. Essential services, including Amma Canteens, eateries and pharmacies, continued to function with restrictions.

At various junctions, free food was distributed to the destitute, who formed beelines for it. Among the other places where people gathered and violated the safety protocol were at wedding halls near Murug an Templ e in Vadapalani. Senior Corporation officials said no major violations were reported in the city, as residents were largely cooperative. Corporation teams headed by Commissioner G Prakash and leaders of Field Support Teams (FST) were at each of the 15 zones.

Migrant workers waiting outside Chennai Central Station for trains

These teams comprise IAS officers, district revenue officials, police personnel, and health officials. “We found no major violations. Residents were cooperative,” said a senior corporation official. Besides pharmacies, only restaurants were open, to offer takeaway services between 6 and 10 am, 12 and 3 pm, and 6 and 9 pm. Officials shut and sealed some shops and wedding halls where the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were not followed. In Adyar, the Kanchi Mahaswamy Anantha Mandapam marriage hall was sealed for violation of the guidelines.

The owners were fined Rs 10,000 under Section 76 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. But this was a stray incident, said officials. A corporation official in Tondiarpet zone said, “All establishments that we visited were closed. Those that were allowed to function had been following Covid-19 guidelines.” “We could see some of seriousness among shopkeepers to fight the virus.

It could be due to the fines or the rising number of cases.” While the city was under complete lockdown, authorised political parties ’ and Independent candidates’ agents were allowed to visit counting centres if they wore valid identification cards issued by Returning Officers or the District Election Officer. The rule also applied to the of ficials on duty at the counting centres.

Rail passengers demand pre-paid taxis, autos
Railway passengers demanded that the Railways and State government set up temporary pre-paid counters for call taxis and auto-rickshaws amid the lockdown. On Sunday, thousands of passengers suffered as cab and autorickshaw drivers refused to ferry them home, citing the lockdown, even though the government had permitted transportation to and from railway stations.

The drivers were extra cautious due to the heavy deployment of police personnel, and as a result, many passengers who reached stations as early as 6 am were forced to spend several hours waiting. S Yellappan, of Madurai, said he could not get an auto or taxi to go to Thuraipakkam though he was willing to pay more than usual. “Pandian Express reached around 6 am. But no one was willing to give me a ride from the station. I finally asked my family to get a vehicle from our neighbour, and left the station around 10.45 am.” Meanwhile, the railways cancelled the Chennai Egmore - Puducherry MEMU special that starts from Egmore at 6.35 am and the one that starts at 3.35 pm from Puducherry on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai lockdown Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp