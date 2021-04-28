Noted Odiya, English writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Manoj Das cremated with state honours in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Noted Odiya and English writer, educationist and Padma Bhushan awardee Manoj Das was cremated with full state honours at Karuvadikuppam cremation ground here on Wednesday.

The 87-year-old Das, who was a member of Sri Aurobindo Ashram, passed away at the Ashram Nursing home on Tuesday.

Due to covid restrictions, a few members of Sri Aurobindo Ashram and his sister-in-law participated in the funeral.

Earlier in the day, former minister K Lakshminarayanan, several people from the Ashram were among those who paid their last respects to the departed literary figure. As the body left his home for the funeral, several people standing on both sides of the road by maintaining social distance bid him goodbye in silent prayer.

Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise. In a tweet, Modi said that Das had distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist, and prolific writer.

Shri Manoj Das distinguished himself as a noted educationist, popular columnist and prolific writer. He made rich contributions to English and Odia literature. He was a leading exponent of Sri Aurobindo's philosophy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

