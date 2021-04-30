22% of TN’s Covid-19 cases reported in April

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Of all the Covid-19 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu, more than a fifth (22.6 per cent) have been reported this month alone. What’s more, the State hasn’t yet reached the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. Of the 11,48,064 cases recorded so far, 2,61,391 were detected this April.

And of them, 17,897 were reported on Thursday. Public health experts say Tamil Nadu will witness its peak in mid-May, though the number of Covid-19 cases could be less than those recorded in April, due to stringent restrictions.

Infectious diseases specialist at Gleneagles Global Health City Dr Subramanian Swaminathan said the graphs indicating the Covid-19 spread in Tamil Nadu and Maharastra are identical, and going by the rate of spread, Tamil Nadu’s peak could be in the middle of next month.

“There are three peaks. One is the number of new daily cases, the second is the number of active cases, and the third is the mortality peak,” he said, adding that the first peak may stabilise by mid-May, the second by May-end, and the third by the beginning of June.

Virologist Dr Jacob John, from the Christian Medical College, Vellore, said the high number of cases in the second wave is more due to the mutant strain of the virus (which is believed to spread faster), than events such as the elections. However, the polls and religious festivals could have enhanced the spread, he pointed out. “The second wave mutant was not recognised early in India.

Many experts, including me, wrongly judged that the majority of people were infected in the first wave... Going by the trend, I expect the spread to stabilise by the first week of May,” he said. Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said the key to contain the spread of the coronavirus is to ensure patients in hospitals have only one attendant.

“Hospitals are the biggest source of infection. Only healthy attendants must accompany patients, and it must be restricted to one,” he asserted. Dr Kolandasamy also said the number of cases in May wouldn’t be as high as in April due to the restrictions in place. Safety norms must be strictly followed in closed spaces such as jewellery shops and hotels, he added.