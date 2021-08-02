Organise 2023 World Tamil Conference in Tiruchy, urges TIDES

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pointing to Tiruchy’s transport connectivity and historical importance, members from various literary and other organisations demanded the World Tamil Conference to be held in Tiruchy.

A meeting was organised by Tamil Intra-city Development Endeavours (TIDES) here on Sunday, in which State Vice President of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association, Nandalala, said, “It has been over 25 years since the last World Tamil Conference by International Association for Tamil Research was held in Tamil Nadu.” The last conference was held in Chicago in 2018. “Major cities like Coimbatore, Madurai and Thanjavur had held the conference before that. The Semmozhi conference was held in Coimbatore only 10 years back. Tiruchy is the right place to hold the conference in 2023,” he added.

Jaganath a TIDES member, said, “Tiruchy is well connected by air, rail and road to all major places in the State and also countries. Countries in the Gulf and the South Asian region, where there is notable and active Tamil population, are connected by air through the international airport here.” TIDES members also explained how a lead up to such a mass event would bring about more attention to Tiruchy and hence help complete many pending infrastructure projects and may even invite new ones to the city.

Jaganath said that people had already started showing support for this cause through social media and Tamil associations from places like Doha, Qatar, Bahrain, Muscat, Dubai, Maldives, Australia, Bangkok. They said that efforts were also in place to garner support from political parties and create awareness about the campaign among the general population, not just in Tiruchy but all over Tamil Nadu. Students Islamic organisation, Vaanam, Kalam, Kamban Kazhagam, Rasavelar Senbaga Tamil Arangu and Samooga Sindhanai Medai had already extended support and representatives were present in the meeting on Sunday.