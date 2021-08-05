Tragedy at railway station in Ranipet as labourer buried alive while digging trench

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 28-year-old labourer from Karnataka was buried alive in landslip triggered by a wall collapse while digging a trench to lay cables at Walajah Road railway station in Ranipet district on Thursday.

Along with his wife Ellammal, 23, the labourer, M Ravi, of Koppal district of Karnataka, was digging the trench close to platform-I at the railway station when a compound wall collapsed, triggering a landslip, sources said.

Two other workers present at the spot began screaming as staff of the station rushed there. Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) led by station fire officer (SFO), Ranipet, V Harikrishnan retrieved Ravi from the trench.

“As soon as we were intimated by the Walajah Tahsildar, we rushed to the railway station and retrieved the labourer,” the SFO stated.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Katpadi, Inspector Debrath Satpathy resuscitated the victim before sending him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The sources noted that Ravi might have died while being buried in the trench after sand covered him. His wife Ellammal escaped unhurt.

Katpadi RPF officials are investigating the incident. Senior officials of the Railways and Revenue departments visited the spot and held inquiries.