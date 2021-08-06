Rivaldo inches closer to human settlements

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after he was released, radio-collared tusker ‘Rivaldo’ returned to Vazhaithottam, where he spent three months in a kraal. On Thursday, he was spotted quenching thirst at Sigur river (near the kraal) near Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

He is resting under a tree just a km away from the kraal where he was maintained since May 5. Two teams each consisting of ten members have been deployed to prevent Rivaldo from entering human habitation.

The control room set up at Theppakakdu continues to monitor his whereabouts. “We have deployed Kumki elephants Vijay and Wasim to induce fear in Rivaldo as it is one of the ways to prevent him from entering human habitation. Rivaldo ran away after seeing the Kumki elephants. Our staff have also sensitised locals to avoid feeding the animal if he comes closer to the settlement,” said a senior official of MTR.

Forest officials said Rivaldo is healthy after analysing the way he walked, ate, urinated and defecated. The tusker was released in the reserve forest near Chikkala on Monday.