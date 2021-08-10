Now, you can get a new Indane LPG connection with just a missed call

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Need a new Indane LPG connection? Just give a missed call to 8454955555. SM Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil launched the initiative. Presently, Indian Oil is the only Oil Marketing Company to offer this facility to its existing and prospective customers.

Also, customers can book and pay for LPG refill through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), IndianOil One App, or through portal - https://cx. indianoil.in. They can also book and pay for refill through WhatsApp (7588888824), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), or even through Alexa on Amazon and Paytm channels, the release stated.

The Chairman also inaugurated the facility to avail double bottle connection (DBC) at customer’s doorstep. Under this initiative, delivery personnel will offer facility to existing single bottle connections (SBC) customer and they choose to convert the same to a DBC, they can even avail the option of 5-kg cylinder as backup instead of the regular 14.2-kg cylinder.