Uncertainty over launch of engineerig courses in Tamil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched engineering education in regional languages, including Tamil.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil, Tamil language

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched engineering education in regional languages, including Tamil. However, the two colleges in the State that have got approval to start Tamil medium engineering courses are still uncertain whether they will be able to commence the courses this academic year itself.

The All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) had granted approval in this regard to Erode Sengunthar College and Rathinam Technical Campus. While Erode Sengunthar got permission for 60 seats in Mechanical engineering, Rathinam Campus got approval for Computer Science engineering.

However, these colleges are yet to get mandatory approvals from the Anna University, their affiliating university, to start the courses in Tamil. This delay might pose a hurdle for both colleges to admit students for this academic year, as the application deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is August 24. Without the Anna University approvals, these colleges also cannot submit course details to the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

“The DoTE has asked for details of the seat matrix we would surrender in different branches and courses for the single window counselling. Today (August 12) is the last date to submit those details, and we still have not got the permission from AU. We have informed the DoTE about this issue. We don’t know what will happen,” said a source from the college.   

When contacted, authorities of both the colleges remained tight-lipped over the issue and shared that they are expecting to receive the approval from Anna University by next week.

Lack of study materials
According to sources, Anna University is hesitant to grant the approval as it doesn’t have sufficient study material in Tamil to provide to these colleges. Besides, they are also sceptical that a number of seats will fall vacant as there might be only a few takers for the courses, and placement issues may also ensue. 

