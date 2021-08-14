STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Budget: Rs 150 crore alloted for development of Kasimedu fishing harbour

The modernisation proposal also includes cold chain facilities, a boat repair yard, marketing centre to interact with buyers and other basic facilities.

A file photo of people thronging Kasimedu harbour last year | Express photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kasimedu Fishing Harbour will be upgraded at a total cost of Rs 150 crore in association with Chennai Port Trust. This comes in the wake of a proposal to decongest berthing areas and minimise crowd in selling areas.

The proposal to modernise Chennai fishing harbour include additional wharf near easter Breakwater to a length of 300m, finger jetty to a length of 150m, lower level wharf for 100m, fish processing hall, public utility complex, 120 retail shops, computerised vessel monitoring system, solar power system annd water supply arrangements.

The modernisation proposal also includes cold chain facilities, a boat repair yard, marketing centre to interact with buyers and other basic facilities. Chennai Fishing harbour, which was constructed in 1985 and caters to 575 mechanised vessels.

The minister also announced a total of Rs 433.97 crore for construction  of fishing harbours and fish landing centres in the Revised Budget  Estimates for 2021-22 and Rs 143.46 crore has been allocated for  improvement to fish landing facilities. Overall allocation  for the welfare of the fishermen in the Revised Budget estimates for Rs 1,149.79 crore.

