Neolithic period sites found in Eastern Ghats

VELLORE: A team of archaeologists constituted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) conducted a ‘scientific investigation’ to find Neolithic sites on Eastern ghats spread over Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. The researchers have found promising results during the investigations.

According to Commissioner (in-charge) of TNSDA R Sivanandam, the investigation was conducted from August 7, 8 and 9 by a team led by the Commissioner at Mayiladumparai, Chandrapuram, Varattanapalli, Sengodinagar, Chinnakothur, Mallachandiram, Adanur, Boothinattam, Poompallam, Perumbalai, Sekkarapatti, Mullikadu and Dailamalai (Dhayalkal).

“We have found promising Neolithic sites during the scientific investigation held on Eastern ghats region. Celts were also found in the region,” he said. The investigation team consists of Professor K Rajan, Academic and Research Advisor to TNSDA, Professor Shanthi Pappu, and Dr Kumar Akilesh, experts in prehistory research and director of Sharma Centre for Heritage and Education (SCHE).

Sivanandam informed that the Neolithic sites will be documented and a potential site will be zeroed in on for future excavations to unearth the cultural glory of the region. TNSDA is currently undertaking excavations at Mayiladumparai where ‘burial cists’ were found, Sivanandam said, adding that such cists form a significant part of Neolithic culture.

Protection for Arma malai

The Commissioner also informed that estimates are being readied for providing protective fencing and restoration of the famous Arma malai caves, a Jain site, located near Ambur in Tirupathur district. The murals and the cave structure were vandalised by anti-social elements.

