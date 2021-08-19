STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Avan Ivan' director Bala acquitted in defamation case after 10 years

Stating that the movie depicted the hereditary protectors of the Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple, the Singampatti zamindars, in a bad taste, Shankar Aathmajan, the son of zamindar, filed case against Bala.

Published: 19th August 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Director Bala (L) outside the court.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Ambasamudram Judicial Magistrate Court acquitted Director Bala from a defamation case filed against him for portrayal of Singampatti zamindar and the Sorimuthu Iyyanaar temple in his movie 'Avan Ivan'.

The movie hit the box office in June 2011 starring actors Vishal and Arya and the plot revolves around the relationship between two brothers and a Zamindar. 

Stating that the movie depicted the hereditary protectors of the Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple, the Singampatti zamindars, in a bad taste, Shankar Aathmajan, the son of zamindar, filed a defamatory proceeding against the film maker Bala. 

After ten years of trial, Magistrate J Karthikeyan acquitted the director of the movie, accepting his contention that the plot and the story were penned by him, out of his own imagination. 

Addressing the media after the judgment, Advocate Mohammed Usain who appeared for Director Bala said that the court accepted their argument expressing that they did not slander the temple and the Zamindar.

Earlier, the court closed the proceedings against actor Arya who was also accused of similar defamatory charges.

