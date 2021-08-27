STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka-Tiruchy flights to resume from Sept 2

The Lankan government recently relaxed travel regulations for fully-vaccinated (one who has taken the second shot of Covid vaccine at least 14 days before the trip) Indian tourists.

Published: 27th August 2021 04:25 AM

Sri Lankan Airlines

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Sri Lankan Airlines has decided to resume operations at the Tiruchy International Airport from September 2, bringing cheer to the travel and tourism industry as the flight used to get good response in the city.

The Lankan government recently relaxed travel regulations for fully-vaccinated (one who has taken the second shot of Covid vaccine at least 14 days before the trip) Indian tourists. Though the passengers have to undergo Rapid PCR test before departure and on arrival, those fully-vaccinated need not undergo quarantine if they test negative. 

“All travellers of two years and above arriving in Sri Lanka should carry a negative PCR test report in English language done within 72 hours prior to embarkation. No further quarantine is necessary for fully-vaccinated travellers if the On Arrival PCR test report is negative,”  Sri Lankan Airlines said. 

