Fishermen in Tamil Nadu adopt resolution in favour of purse seine net use

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fisherfolk representatives from villages across the State that reportedly favour use of purse seine nets adopted a resolution in favour of usage of the banned net at a meeting here on Sunday.

The representatives from the districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Puducherry, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, and Thiruvallur at the meeting in Nambiar Nagar persisted in using the fishing net banned under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1983.

“Working to obstruct us from using purse seine nets would cause disruption of peace and harmony in the fisherfolk community. We demand that all the fishing hamlets cooperate with us in using purse seine nets from February to April and then from June to September. As the Act leads to issues in law and order, the State government should call invite both sides, talk to them and enable a way to continue purse seine fishing,” said S Kandasamy, a fisherfolk representative from Nambiar Nagar.

The meeting was convened after clashes broke out among fishermen over purse seine net usage in Mayiladuthurai district a few weeks ago.