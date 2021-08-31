STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infant drowns in bucket while being bathed by sister

However, the baby accidentally slipped and fell into a bucket filled with water.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A two-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water while being bathed by her two-year-old sister in Coimbatore.

According to the police, Prema, mother of the two and a resident of Ambal Nagar Malumichampatti, was washing clothes on Saturday, while her elder daughter was playing with the baby. Just as Prema walked out to dry the clothes, the toddler picked up the baby to bathe her. She had often seen the baby being given a bath and thought, this time, she could do it, said the police.

However, the baby accidentally slipped and fell into a bucket filled with water. Even as the girl tried to save her sister, Prema walked in, picked the baby up and alerted the neighbours. The baby was taken to a private hospital, and later referred to the Coimbatore MCH. However, she died on Sunday afternoon.“The parents requested us to not file a case, but it is necessary to carry out legal procedures,” said a police officer. Prema’s husband, Vivekraj, works as a civil engineer.

