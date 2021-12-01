Siddha doctor, nurse held for man’s death

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After allegations of medical negligence in the death of a youth surfaced, police arrested three persons including the nurse who administered the injection, the Siddha doctor who prescribed it, and a student of a Siddha Medical College.

While the nurse, identified as Esakkiammal (29), a resident of Moondradaippu, was arrested on Monday, the doctor, Sakthi (30), a native of Namakkal and the medical student, Arulselvan (21) of Madurai were arrested on Tuesday. The 25-year-old man, identified as Mari, was allegedly injected at a clinic in Maruthakulam where he took treatment for fever on November 2.

However, his leg had to be amputated allegedly due to the infection caused by the injection. The man died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Sunday early morning.