AIADMK moves Madras HC against verdict on Veda Nilayam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, has approached the Madras High Court with an appeal petition against the recent order of a single judge bench quashing the proceedings of acquisition of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence-Veda Nilayam- and converting it into a memorial.

Former Law Minister and AIADMK district secretary of Villupuram CV Shanmugam has sought the leave of the court for filing the appeal. He said in the petition that a ‘conscious’ decision was taken by the then AIADMK government to convert Veda Nilayam, located at Poes Garden, into a memorial to showcase her contribution to the society and highlight that she considered the people of Tamil Nadu as her family and worked for their interest and welfare.

He said the party has a statutory right over the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation, which is to take necessary steps to maintain the movable and immovable properties in Veda Nilayam.

The State ought to have gone for the appeal against the order quashing the acquisition orders passed through a legislation enacted by the Assembly, and since it has not done so, the party is filing this appeal, he stated.

Shanmugam said that the single judge, in the verdict, has made several comments which had ridiculed and belittled the image of such a tall, pan-Indian leader and he went to the extent of holding that the establishment of the memorial is a waste of public money and the residence was converted into a memorial only for the purpose of party followers and it does not entail public purpose. The above observations have hurt the partymen’s sentiments.

He added that if the direction of handing over the keys of the residence is to be handed over to the respondents (Deepa and Deepak), it would cause severe prejudice to the party. The petition also seeks an interim stay on the operation of the verdict of the single judge’s order pending disposal of the writ appeal.