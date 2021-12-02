STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, booked for corruption, dies by suicide

In September this year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials had booked Venkatachalam on charges of “criminal misconduct” and “criminal misappropriation."

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) AV Venkatachalam has died by suicide.

Venkatachalam, a native of Ammampalayam near Attur in Salem district, reportedly hanged himself at his house in Velachery, here on Thursday.

In September this year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials had booked Venkatachalam on charges of “criminal misconduct” and “criminal misappropriation," while holding the post of Member Secretary, TNPCB Chennai from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014, and as Member Secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority SEIAA (2017-2018) and as Chairman of TNPCB, Chennai (from 2019 to September 2021.

In a search conducted at Venkatachalam's residences in Chennai and Salem and other premises  Rs 13.5 lakh cash, 8 kg gold, and documents relevant to the case were recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPCB AV Venkatachalam DVAC suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp