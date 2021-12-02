Former chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, booked for corruption, dies by suicide

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) AV Venkatachalam has died by suicide.

Venkatachalam, a native of Ammampalayam near Attur in Salem district, reportedly hanged himself at his house in Velachery, here on Thursday.

In September this year, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials had booked Venkatachalam on charges of “criminal misconduct” and “criminal misappropriation," while holding the post of Member Secretary, TNPCB Chennai from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014, and as Member Secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority SEIAA (2017-2018) and as Chairman of TNPCB, Chennai (from 2019 to September 2021.

In a search conducted at Venkatachalam's residences in Chennai and Salem and other premises Rs 13.5 lakh cash, 8 kg gold, and documents relevant to the case were recovered.