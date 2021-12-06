STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu’s largest tree transplantation project starts in Tenkasi

His department head A Manimekalan said the rains had made the transplantation easy and the weather would boost survival rate of the transplanted trees.

The transplantation drive underway on the Alangulam-Tenkasi stretch.

The transplantation drive underway on the Alangulam-Tenkasi stretch. (Photo | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Department of Environmental Sciences, Bharathiar University (BU) began Tamil Nadu’s largest tree transplantation drive in the Alangulam - Tenkasi stretch of the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi highway. The highway is being widened under the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP).

Talking about the BU’s dream transplantation, Project Officer of Environmental Sciences and President of Marankalukkana Maruvazhvu Amaippu Osai Syed said his team has transplanted 100 trees of the total 1,305 trees identified in the State highway. “These trees, consisting of Vembu, Vaagai, Iluppai, Usilai, Poovarasu, Athi, Naval, Pungan, banyan and peepal trees, are 10 to 65 years old. Even though we transplanted several trees at different places such as in Tirunelveli, this will be the State’s largest tree transplantation drive,” said Syed.

Stating that TNRSP officials were supportive of the venture, Syed added that the success of this mass transplantation drive would make the State government go for transplantation of trees in all the upcoming road projects. “Usually, the highways start looking deserted as soon as a widening project is completed. The BU’s tree replantation will change this,” he said. His department head A Manimekalan said the rains had made the transplantation easy and the weather would boost survival rate of the transplanted trees.

