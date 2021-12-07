Coimbatore gets highest Nov rainfall in 10 years

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city recorded 271.9 mm of rain in November — the highest in 10 years and 130 per cent in excess when compared to expected rainfall of 118 mm. Due to the incessant rains, the city witnessed water logging at several places, including at underpass of Avinashi road flyover, Railway underpass at Lanka Corner and Sivanatha Colony in the first week of December.

Professor and Head of Agro Climate Research Centre and Directorate of Crop Management attached to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) SP Ramanathan told TNIE, “In November 2011, 243.1 mm rainfall was recorded, which was the highest until this year. In 2014, we received only 3.4 mm rainfall, lowest in 10 years. The rains could increase groundwater level by up to five to seven metres.” About only a few parts of the city receiving rain, he pointed out climate change and cloud movements as the reason.

“Usually, Southwest monsoon withdraws before October and Northeast monsoon would commence. This year, we have received rainfall in the extended Southwest monsoon in October. Likewise, in 2020, we received rains in January; this indicates climate change,” he added.