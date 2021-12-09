STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2,200 km of TN state highway to be four-laned

Published: 09th December 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department recently sanctioned in-principle approval to widen 2,200 km of State Highways into four-lane roads and 6,700 km of single and intermediate lane roads into double-lane roads in the next 10 years under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme.

A government order issued to this effect revealed that the work will be undertaken in a phased manner under the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project - II, Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), and a few other schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp