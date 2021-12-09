2,200 km of TN state highway to be four-laned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Highways Department recently sanctioned in-principle approval to widen 2,200 km of State Highways into four-lane roads and 6,700 km of single and intermediate lane roads into double-lane roads in the next 10 years under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme.

A government order issued to this effect revealed that the work will be undertaken in a phased manner under the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project - II, Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), and a few other schemes.