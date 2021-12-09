STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Guv RN Ravi, CM Stalin, political leaders condole General Rawat’s death

General Bipin Laxman Rawat had served as 26th Chief of Army Staff and rendered his 43 years of dedicated service to the nation.

Published: 09th December 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of political parties on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 defence personnel in a chopper crash near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.  

“General Bipin Laxman Rawat had served as 26th Chief of Army Staff and rendered his 43 years of dedicated service to the nation. His strategies and his outstanding professional acumen helped India overcome external aggressions during recent times. His able leadership, vast experience, and innovative ideas helped in modernisation of defence sector. His demise is an unfathomable loss for India. India will miss its brave son,” the Governor said in his message.

Expressing shock, the Chief Minister, said, “I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for a speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh who is under treatment.”

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a joint statement said the demise of General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel was an irreparable loss to the nation. 

TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP State unit president K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and others also condoled the deaths.

CM holds discussion with defence officials
Coonoor: Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Coonoor on Wednesday night and met Defence officers at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) to discuss further course of action in the wake of the chopper crash. Stalin reached Coimbatore in the evening and headed straight to Coonoor.

Sources in the MRC said the Chief Minister’s meeting with officials lasted for up to 10 minutes. He will spend the night in Nilgiris and is likely to visit the hospital where the bodies are placed on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bipin Rawat RN Ravi
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp