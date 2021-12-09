Guv RN Ravi, CM Stalin, political leaders condole General Rawat’s death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of political parties on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 defence personnel in a chopper crash near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

“General Bipin Laxman Rawat had served as 26th Chief of Army Staff and rendered his 43 years of dedicated service to the nation. His strategies and his outstanding professional acumen helped India overcome external aggressions during recent times. His able leadership, vast experience, and innovative ideas helped in modernisation of defence sector. His demise is an unfathomable loss for India. India will miss its brave son,” the Governor said in his message.

Expressing shock, the Chief Minister, said, “I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for a speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh who is under treatment.”

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a joint statement said the demise of General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel was an irreparable loss to the nation.

TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, BJP State unit president K Annamalai, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, MMK president MH Jawahirullah and others also condoled the deaths.

CM holds discussion with defence officials

Coonoor: Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Coonoor on Wednesday night and met Defence officers at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) to discuss further course of action in the wake of the chopper crash. Stalin reached Coimbatore in the evening and headed straight to Coonoor.

Sources in the MRC said the Chief Minister’s meeting with officials lasted for up to 10 minutes. He will spend the night in Nilgiris and is likely to visit the hospital where the bodies are placed on Thursday.