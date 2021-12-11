STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After AI policy, Tamil Nadu now plans new strategy for data-centric governance

Similarly, government is coming out with applications  using artificial intelligence and one of them was e-paarvai.

Published: 11th December 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly has recently conducted a paperless session (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After coming out with an Ethical Artificial Intelligence policy, the State government is planning to come out with a data policy as it is chalking out a vision for the state to harness the technology for data -centric-governance and social betterment. 

Speaking at Nunnarangu ‘21 -Tamil Nadu AI & Data Analytics Conclave: A Hybrid Conclave featuring experts from government, academia and industry, Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj said that the focus of the government is for data-driven governance and data drive decision-making. The aim is that people eligible for government schemes are able to avail it, said the minister.

Currently, data collected by different departments are in silos and need to be put into an integrated format so that inferences regarding new schemes, welfare measures, and proposed subsidies can be drawn. This would remove ineligible and fraudulent beneficiaries availing schemes.  

After the success of the paperless Assembly session, the government is keen to bridge the digital divide in the state secretariat and make it paperless. A total of 3,600 staff in the secretariat are undergoing training. The minister also highlighted projects using IT tools and solutions to provide efficient  Government to Government (G2G) and Government to Citizens (G2C)  services.

Similarly, the government is coming out with applications using artificial intelligence and one of them was e-paarvai. Under this NeGA has developed an intelligent  AI-powered mobile application called E-Paarvai to identify the presence of cataracts in a person’s eye. Apart from this, the state is looking at tapping artificial intelligence for the agriculture sector.  Already AI-based apps are developed for identifying pests in wheat crop,  says Information technology secretary Neeraj Mittal.

Similarly, TN e-governance Agency is developing an app to advise farmers on soil health and the kind of fertilisers to be used, said K Vijayendra  Pandian, director and chief executive officer of TNeGA. This app will be developed using sensors and drones. Similarly, the government is planning to develop AI-based security apparatus. This could be applied in Palani temple to manage security breaches. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Tamil Nadu paperless secretariat Tamil Nadu AI policy Tamil Nadu e governance
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp