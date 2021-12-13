STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Walls of slum board houses damaged by mere scratching, seems to have very little or no cement at all'

The project for construction of 192 tenements at Kalmandhai near Gandhi Market commenced in 2017 but is yet to be completed.

(Representational Image)

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A sense of déjà  vu prevails among Kalmandhai locals, particularly those expecting to directly benefit from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (formerly TNSCB) housing project in the locality, as the tenements are claimed to be raised on walls that suffer damage by mere scratching. The project for construction of 192 tenements at Kalmandhai near Gandhi Market commenced in 2017 but is yet to be completed.

Recently, locals reportedly found many parts of the tenements damaged in the rains, and the paint and plastering peeling off. They entered the complex with CPM cadre on Friday and also found issues with the walls, and tiling in the bathroom and toilet floors. 

CPM district secretary Raja said, “People expecting to be allotted tenements here are worried about the damage. So we checked and found their walls easily getting damaged by mere scratching. It seems to have very little or no cement at all. Authorities have to take action on those responsible for such sub-standard construction.” 

Meanwhile, those displaced for the Kalmandhai project and assured own tenements are also worried whether everyone would benefit by the allocation. Collector S Sivarasu said he would look into the matter.

