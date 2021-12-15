Telangana CM KCR meets CM Stalin, but holds cards close to chest 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move closely watched by national political parties and observers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) met with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

The meeting of the two regional leaders comes on the heels of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s recent dismissal of the Congress and its United Progressive Alliance as a viable opposition to the BJP on the national stage. KCR too has been trying to form a non-BJP, non-Congress national alliance for the last three years. However, KCR left the CM’s residence after the meeting without addressing reporters.

Political sources in Telangana said the possibility of floating a non-BJP and non-Congress third front figured in the talks between KCR and Stalin. The “indifferent attitude of the BJP-led Union government on various issues” was also reportedly discussed in the meeting that was also attended by TRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. Both CMs are said to have agreed on the need for unity among regional parties.

However, DMK insiders termed the meeting a courtesy call, pointing out that only Stalin’s family was in attendance and no party leader was present, barring his son Udhayanidhi. The official reason for the meeting, according to Telangana sources, was for KCR to invite Stalin and his family for the inaugural function of the renovated Yadagirigutta temple March 22.

“If there was to be any discussion of political significance, one of the senior leaders such as general secretary Durai Murugan or treasurer TR Baalu would have attended along with the CM. Besides, there is no general election in the near future. Discussion about the next general election is totally premature and unnecessary at this stage,” a DMK source said.

Veteran political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy told TNIE that Stalin welcomed KCR and lent him an ear, but will make a decision based on the prevailing situation only when elections neared.

KCR had met Stalin on May 13, 2019, after the BJP-led NDA assumed power at the Centre. While he has been pitching for a regional alliance as an alternative to the two main national parties, the DMK is in an alliance with the Congress. In 2019, Stalin had pitched for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to be the Opposition’s PM candidate.

(With inputs from Hyderabad)