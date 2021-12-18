Nagore Neidhal Park in Nagapattinam to boost tourism, livelihood of fisherfolk, say officials

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The creation of Nagore Neidhal Park announced by the State government on Friday is likely to emerge as a major tourist attraction in Nagapattinam district in the coming years.

‘Neidhal’ is one of the five ‘Thinais’ of Sangam literature. It refers to sea, seashore, lives and livelihoods of people who reside in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to the government announcement, the park will come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore over an area of three hectares (around 7.3 acres). It will showcase environment, lifestyle, food habits, arts and culture. It will also feature palm huts, bamboo caverns, coral reef models and pearl oysters.

The announcement has been received well by residents and public representatives in Nagapattinam.

Syed Mohammed Khalifa Sahib, an activist and hereditary seer of Nagore Dargah, said, "The initiative will increase local tourism and help in the development of Nagore. Pilgrims coming from across the country will be able to spend time at the park and learn about the tradition and culture of Nagapattinam.

Additionally, we request the history of 'Maraicairs', the Muslims who traded through sea to be showcased in the park." He insisted that the park be set up on global standards.

According to sources, the Horticulture Department initiated the idea. It will collaborate with the Fisheries Department in executing the project. An official from the Horticulture Department said, "The park will help us exhibit our horticulture models to tourists and locals and also help us promote local horticulture."

The departments have chosen poromboke land near Silladi Dargah in Nagore and the site is about 500 metres away from the shoreline. The project is expected to materialise in the coming months, and the construction will be completed in a couple of years, officials said.

The park will also feature a lot of recreation aspects, including amusement rides such as playground slides in the children's play area. The design of the amusement structures will resemble fishes, officials added.

The park will include a ticket counter, a food court and stalls. Seafood and fish delicacies will be predominantly sold, apart from value-added seafood products. There would be a waterbody made out of a channel in the middle, where people can fish for recreation.

An official from the Fisheries Department said, "The project will empower livelihoods of locals. Fisherwomen, fish workers, seafood vendors and their likes will greatly benefit from the initiative once the park is opened to the public."

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisherfolk representative, said, "We welcome the announcement. It will help to increase the income of the less-earning section of fishermen community. It will also open a new window for fisheries-based tourism. But the government must ensure that the fishermen community get benefited through the project. The stakeholders from our community should also be consulted to make it achieve its purpose."