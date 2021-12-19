Madras High Court orders roving inquiry into sale of temple assets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court ordered a roving inquiry into a case related to the alleged illegal sale of the properties of a temple in Krishnagiri. Justice R Suresh Kumar, issuing the orders, expressed his shock over the inaction of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, and temple trustees, in retrieving properties illegally sold by third parties.

The judge noted that neither the department nor trustees took steps to retrieve two properties, illegally sold by third parties in 2001 and 2007, until a petition was filed by A Radhakrishnan, president of Thiruthondargal Sabai. He had alleged that the properties of the Mariamman temple in Avathanapatti were sold illegally. The judge ordered an inquiry and an audit of accounts. Directing the HR&CE to appoint an officer for the probe, he ordered a report to be filed within six weeks.

TN Panchayat Act violated, says judge

The provisions of Section 212 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act were violated in filing the no-confidence motion, the judge said. NR Chandran, the counsel for the petitioner, contended the provisions of the Act were not followed in taking into account the notice for the motion and the submission of the charges

Madras High Court stalls no-trust vote in civic body

Chennai: A no-confidence motion against an AIADMK chaiperson in a panchayat union in Salem violated the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, said the Madras HC. Proceedings initiated against the chairperson of Panamarathupatti panchayat union, K Jaganathan, were stalled. Following petition filed by Jaganathan, Justice R Suresh Kumar had ordered an interim stay on an order issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). Three of the 13 council members of the union had given notice for the no-confidence motion on October 22 this year. Later, eight members of the civic body submitted certain charges against him. On November 29, the RDO issued a notice ordering convening of the civic body council. The chairperson made a representation to the Collector, which is pending. The matter was adjourned for four weeks.