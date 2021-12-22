STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Construction begins for unit-6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

The construction of unit-6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has begun with first concreting in the foundation on December 20,

Published: 22nd December 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the KKNPP. EPS File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The construction of unit-6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has begun with first concreting in the foundation on December 20, said Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

“The  third stage of the KKNPP relating to the main construction  period will provide additional power capacity to ensure the industrial  and commercial development of businesses in TN and India as a  whole. Moreover, it will promote more confidence in our friendly countries’ prospects to expand peaceful nuclear cooperation,” the release quoting Andrey Lebedev, ASE JSC V-P for Projects in India and Prospective Projects pointed  out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKNPP Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp