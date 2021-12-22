Construction begins for unit-6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The construction of unit-6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) has begun with first concreting in the foundation on December 20, said Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

“The third stage of the KKNPP relating to the main construction period will provide additional power capacity to ensure the industrial and commercial development of businesses in TN and India as a whole. Moreover, it will promote more confidence in our friendly countries’ prospects to expand peaceful nuclear cooperation,” the release quoting Andrey Lebedev, ASE JSC V-P for Projects in India and Prospective Projects pointed out.