DMK stages agitation in Parliament over NEET

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK, the third-largest party of the Lok Sabha, continues its protest seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The party, on Tuesday, staged an agitation at the Lok Sabha, and demanded that admissions to medical colleges must be based on aspirants’ Class 12 marks.

Soon after the day proceedings in the Parliament began on Tuesday, Opposition members of political parties, including the Congress and TMC, stormed into the Well and protested, carrying placards.

DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu told TNIE, “The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a Bill to abolish NEET on September 13, 2021 and the Bill was sent to Governor of Tamil Nadu. In turn, the Governor should have sent the Bill to the President for his assent. But, the governor has been sitting on the Bill; he didn’t do his duty” The Centre must look into the issue, he said.

In this context, P Wilson moved a special mention in the Rajya Sabha on Monday over the undue delay of the Governor in the State and he said, “The Union Law Minister must fix a time limit for the Governors to act on Bills passed by Legislatures, reserved for their assent. It will save the spirit of democracy, which is a basic feature of our Constitution.”

