STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Potholed road near Yercaud foothills puts motorists, pedestrians in peril

The road to the zoological park from Gorimedu, a seven-kilometre stretch, is severely damaged and has not been re-laid for over two years. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A woman riding a two-wheeler on the road towards Zoological park from Gorimedu | Express

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM:  Outings are meant to unwind and relax, but a trip to the zoological park in Kurumbappatti at the foothills of Yercaud will leave one bruised and battered.

The road to the zoological park from Gorimedu, a seven-kilometre stretch, is severely damaged and has not been re-laid for over two years.  Even patchwork to fill the potholes has not been taken up, complain residents and motorists adding that stagnant pools of rainwater and sewage pose a threat.  Residents alleged that the one-kilometre stretch between NGGO colony road to Kombapatti Mariamman temple, in particular, is in very bad shape.

S Murugan, a resident of Kombaipatti, said, "During the rainy season, officials from SCMC or the State Highway department fill potholes using construction debris. Within a few days, the road returns to its old condition. During weekends, at least 500 vehicles pass through this road to reach the zoological park, but they have to drive very carefully to pass these potholes.”

Another resident, R Vimala, said, "Last month, the SCMC workers filled a few potholes at the Kombaipatti junction using some wet mix but it came off in two days because of the rain. We have taken this issue to the civic officials and elected representatives, but no fruitful results have been provided so far, she added. 

When contacted, Salem west MLA R Arul admitted that people brought this issue to his notice. “I will be meeting the SCMC officials and highway department officials to discuss the issue and the road will be laid soon,” he assured.  

Hasthampatti zonal officials said they will fill the potholes in the stretch soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zoological park Kurumbappatti Yercaud damaged road
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp