Potholed road near Yercaud foothills puts motorists, pedestrians in peril

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Outings are meant to unwind and relax, but a trip to the zoological park in Kurumbappatti at the foothills of Yercaud will leave one bruised and battered.

The road to the zoological park from Gorimedu, a seven-kilometre stretch, is severely damaged and has not been re-laid for over two years. Even patchwork to fill the potholes has not been taken up, complain residents and motorists adding that stagnant pools of rainwater and sewage pose a threat. Residents alleged that the one-kilometre stretch between NGGO colony road to Kombapatti Mariamman temple, in particular, is in very bad shape.

S Murugan, a resident of Kombaipatti, said, "During the rainy season, officials from SCMC or the State Highway department fill potholes using construction debris. Within a few days, the road returns to its old condition. During weekends, at least 500 vehicles pass through this road to reach the zoological park, but they have to drive very carefully to pass these potholes.”

Another resident, R Vimala, said, "Last month, the SCMC workers filled a few potholes at the Kombaipatti junction using some wet mix but it came off in two days because of the rain. We have taken this issue to the civic officials and elected representatives, but no fruitful results have been provided so far, she added.

When contacted, Salem west MLA R Arul admitted that people brought this issue to his notice. “I will be meeting the SCMC officials and highway department officials to discuss the issue and the road will be laid soon,” he assured.

Hasthampatti zonal officials said they will fill the potholes in the stretch soon.