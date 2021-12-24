STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tamil Nadu 360' dashboard will promote transparency: MK Stalin

Stalin also explained that with the dashboard, government officials could easily figure out where things are delayed and where additional attention is required.  

Published: 24th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launching the ‘CM Dashboard - Tamil Nadu 360’ to ensure prompt delivery of services and to cope with emerging situations, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said, “This dashboard is a testament to my commitment to peoples’ wellbeing.”

Speaking after the launch at his personal conference hall at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said, “Through this Dashboard, as I had promised earlier, we will be able to provide responsive, capable and transparent governance.” Stalin also explained that with the dashboard, government officials could easily figure out where things are delayed and where additional attention is required.  

“Similarly, Dashboard will help us predict what will happen in the future and take appropriate action. The government is not only keen on ensuring fast pace of governance but also accurate governance,” he added. 

The Chief Minister recalled that, ahead of the elections, he had given seven promises at a conference held at Triuchy. In order to provide transparent, capable and responsive governance, accurate field reports on a daily basis are necessary. 

“For this, I had discussed the matter with several experts and found that installing a Dashboard is the best way. As soon as I assumed office as the Chief Minister, during the first meeting, I had asked for the Dashboard,” he added. 

