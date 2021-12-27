Shops in Tamil Nadu's southern districts yet to comply with 'right to sit' amendment

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Most of the showrooms, shops and stores across the southern districts have not complied with the 'right to sit' provision of the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, which states all such establishments must have seating arrangements for all employees to avoid ‘on their toes’ situation during working hours.



A Bill in this regard was passed in September in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. However, most of the premises in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli have not complied with the 'right to sit' provision. Speaking to TNIE, the employees said that they are made to stand throughout their duty time and the amendment has not changed much. "The owner of our textile showroom is always monitoring us through the CCTV cameras. We are neither provided chairs nor allowed to sit in the chairs meant for the customers. If any employee is found sitting on the chairs of the customers, he/she is given a warning by the floor manager. We can think of sitting only during the lunch and on our break," said Rajan (name changed), an employee of a popular textile showroom in Tirunelveli.



Kanmani (name changed) working in an Alangulam-based textile showroom said that she was suffering from various health issues due to prolonged standing. "I was admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli in 2019 for some vascular disease. I requested for a chair with my showroom owner to at least sit when there were not many customers. However, he asked me to leave my job. My family situation did not allow me to quit my job. I sometimes go to the restroom to sit," she added.



Speaking to TNIE, Dr Elan Cheralathan Kalyanaraman, a vascular surgeon, said almost 20 per cent of employees standing in the shops and establishments including tea shops and grocery stores are suffering from varicose veins. "The prolonged standing is leading to this condition. Patients with varicose veins are suffering from blood stagnation in their legs. As the diameter of the veins in the leg is increasing due to stagnation of Blood, the valves do not close the veins properly. The skin colour around the Ankle region of Leg in such patients develop hyperpigmentation, dark patches, swelling and ulcer with itching sensation. The ulcer on their leg does not heal easily," said the surgeon. He added that the employees standing for more than six hours should be provided with Class 2 compression stockings and they should be allowed to elevate their legs during lunchtime at least for 10 minutes.



When contacted by TNIE, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Tenkasi Madasamy said that his department was raising awareness with the management of shops and establishments about the 'right to sit' provision of the Act. "We are planning to convey the new provision of the Act with the premises across this district through the trade unions," he added. P Paramasivan, Secretary of Tenkasi Varthagar Sangam, said the shops and establishments under their Sangam will be instructed to arrange seating facilities for the employees.