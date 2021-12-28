New Year revelry in Puducherry under cloud of uncertainty even as preparations on in full swing

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The grand New Year celebrations planned in Puducherry are now under a cloud of uncertainty following the first two confirmed cases of Omicron here, even as elaborate preparations are in full swing. Unlike in previous years, this year the festivities have been planned for two to three days, as the New Year falls on a weekend and people who come to Puducherry are expected to stay back and leave on Sunday (January 2).

The big New Year revelries at open air events are being organised in at least six places with nationally renowned bands and other live performances. The biggest one is at Old Port where at least 2000 to 3000 people are expected to assemble on the three days of the event -- December 30, 31 and January 1 -- say the organisers. To attract more participants, popular cine star Sunny Leone has been roped in to perform as DJ.

Besides such events at Beach Marina, Sun Dunes Beach in Pudukuppam, Chamber of Commerce premises on Bussy Street, Sea Gulls in Chunambar and near the Old Distillery, several beach resorts like Hotel Ashok and other hotels are expected to draw moderate crowds of 1000 to 2000. In addition, some hotels are also hosting in-house events for their guests, which will also attract participants. Besides, the Puducherry tourism department is organising four cultural events on Beach Road for the public who largely gather here to usher in the New Year.

Restaurants and small hotels that do not have licences to serve liquor have also applied for a special licence (FL3 licence). About 40 applications have been received for FL3 licence, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar told TNIE. Several applications are for two days (December 31 and January 1) and one or two for three days (December 30, 31 and January 1) in sharp contrast to earlier years, when the applications were for only a day -- December 31.

Since Puducherry is the only major destination hosting New Year events in South India, the town is brimming with tourists and vehicles and there would be more by December 30 and 31. Already, hotels and guest houses are booked for the New Year weekend, said Anand Gandhiraj, Treasurer of Hotel Association of India. The majority of visitors are from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and some from other states in Northern India.

While the government is looking to earn a substantial revenue, the Omicron cases have put the celebrations under a cloud of uncertainty. Health experts say it is the tip of the iceberg as there could be several cases already among the community, since these two persons have tested positive in the first week of December and only now their infection due to the Omicron variant has been confirmed. The arrival of tourists could also spark Omicron cases.

Already elaborate preparations are in the final stages to put up the stage, decorations, lighting sitting, food and drinks arrangements and it would be too late to cancel the events. A lot of investments have been made by the organisers and last minute cancellation could lead to chaos, said sources in the government.

However, several political leaders including Leader of Opposition and state DMK Convenor R Siva, AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy have urged the government to cancel the New Year celebrations. Some activists are also planning to move the Madras High Court.

Not only do the New Year celebrations pose a threat for proliferation of Omicron cases, but so do the International Yoga festival from January 4 to 7 and National Youth Festival from January 12 to 16 being hosted in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who heads the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) discussed the situation with Health Director Dr G Sriramulu and Tourism Secretary Vikranth Raja and other officials on Tuesday. The final decision rests with the Chief Minister, SDMA and Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, said Puducherry Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan.