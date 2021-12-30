Draft policy seeks swift action in crimes against women in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The draft of the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Women, 2021, which was released by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Development on Wednesday, seeks to ensure FIRs are filed within 24 hours in cases of crimes against women. It also says media productions that undermine women should carry a disclaimer.

The State Policy for Women, the first of its kind in India, will look to set the agenda for upcoming women’s schemes to address the needs of women in Tamil Nadu. The draft has been released after multiple meetings with women from various fields. The policy is to be implemented over five years.

The draft says any media projection that “undermines women empowerment concepts”, including the language used, should carry a disclaimer that it is not promoted or prescribed by the State. “Media should be sensitised in the use of gender-sensitive and gender-appropriate words,” the draft stated. It also aims to establish a victim support system in cases of abuse. “Ensure filing of FIRs and reporting within 24 hours of the crime coming to light,” it states.

One of the policy draft’s core objectives is to decrease the secondary school dropout rate among girls by 10% and increase the tertiary enrolment rate by 5% every year.

Women-friendly transport envisaged

Another of the policy’s objectives is to reach out to 10,000 women and offer them technology training to allow for lateral entry at the midcareer level for those who quit their jobs to raise children. A direct phonein programme with the chief minister is also to be held once in six months.

All women employees shall be given leave during their menopause, which can be clubbed with their maternity leave and may not extend beyond the maximum combined limit of one year, it states. The draft also addresses the issues of the transport system and states that all forms of transport should be women-friendly.

FOCUS AREAS

Some of the key objectives of the draft State Policy for Women, 2021

1 Increased women’s participation in workforce leading to 40% share of GSDP

2 Encourage private, public sector listed companies, quasi govt organisations, boards to provide 50%

women in leadership positions

3 Improve self worth of women through increased confidence levels by training all school and college

students in martial arts

4 Enhance institutional credit access and availability to women in need through establishment of

Women’s Bank

5 Encourage women to participate in political space

6 Bring additional 1 crore women into the SHG (Self Help Groups) fold

7 Bridge the Digital Gender Gap among women

8 All women-headed households in Tamil Nadu would be covered under social security schemes based on their requirement

Students to get support

The draft aims to support at least 1,000 women student researchers every year, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It also looks to cover all women-headed households under social security schemes