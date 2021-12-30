STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ill-treatment of temple jumbos: Seven-member team to investigate allegations

The order, accessed by TNIE, says the special team was formed following the allegations of improper maintenance and poor management by the owners.

elephant

Representational Photo (File photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has constituted a seven-member expert committee to verify allegations of ill-treatment and illegal custody of captive elephants in the possession of temples and private individuals. An official order was passed by Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj on Wednesday. 

Four elephants particularly under the radar are Prerona alias Deivanai maintained at Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram in Madurai, Abayambikai at Mayuranathar temple in Thanjavur, Subbulakshmi at Shanmuganathan temple in Sivagangai and Varalakshmi at Thayumanaswamy temple in Trichy.  

The order, accessed by TNIE, says the special team was formed following the allegations of improper maintenance and poor management by the owners. The team is mandated to inspect the maintenance and welfare of the captive elephants as per the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management & maintenance) Rules, 2011. “The team will evaluate the elephants’ upkeep and health condition and submit a report by January 15, 2022,” the order reads. 

The special team will be headed by Dr NVK Ashraf, noted veterinarian with Wildlife Trust of India and includes forest veterinarians, an anti-wildlife crime expert from Traffic India and representatives of NGOs. Niraj told TNIE: “After receiving the report, a decision will be taken on whether the elephants need to be seized and shifted to the MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Trichy.”

Among the four elephants, the curious case is that of 13-year-old female elephant Deivanai, which was allegedly brought from Assam. Her lease period had expired in 2017. The elephant has a troubled past as she killed her mahout last year and was later shifted to MR Palayam, where she again attacked a caretaker. 
Despite the aggressive behaviour, the Forest Department in February this year gave permission to shift the elephant back to Thiruparankundram temple. A few days back, the elephant once again attacked her caretaker.  

The ownership papers of Deivanai are in the name of Sri Lila Bora, Golaghat District in Assam, for an elephant named Prerona. Official documents show that PCCF of Assam had given permission to send the six-year-old Prerona to a temple in Madurai in 2014 for a period of three years. Why is she still in the temple? Have the PCCFs of Assam and Tamil Nadu committed gross negligence of duty by allowing the temple to get back the elephant?

