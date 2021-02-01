STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65 lakh kids receive polio drops in Tamil Nadu

Remaining children will be covered during door-to-door surveillance in the coming days

Chief Minister Palaniswami inaugurating pulse polio immunisation drive in the State by administering the vaccine drops to a child at his camp office in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State achieved 93 percent pulse polio immunisation coverage on Sunday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the drive at his camp office in Chennai. The Health department administered drops to 65.3 lakh children against the target to cover 70.26 lakh children below the age of five. “We will cover the remaining children during door-to-door surveillance in coming days,” Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam said.

Parents can also bring their children to nearby hospitals. According to the Health Department data, Chennai achieved 94 per cent coverage. Meanwhile, Kancheepuram achieved 104 per cent vaccine coverage and Chengalpattu 101 per cent. The officials had planned to cover 1.03 lakh children in Kancheepuram, but covered 1.07 lakh children.

In Chengapattu 2.76 children were vaccinated as against the target of 2.72 lakh. Karur district recorded the lowest coverage of 83 per cent. The State had set up 43,051 booths in primary health centres, government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, non meal centres, schools and other places as part of the nationwide pulse polio immunisation campaign. Social distancing, masks and hand washing during the drive was made mandatory in the view of Covid.

