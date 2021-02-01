STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP activist Kalyanaraman arrested in connection with Mettupalayam communal tension

Several SDPI members have also been booked for allegedly resorting to violence at the BJP demonstration and for defaming prime minister Modi at an earlier event

Published: 01st February 2021 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After communal tensions prevailed in Mettupalayam on Sunday, Coimbatore district police arrested BJP functionary R Kalyanaraman (54), a BJP state executive member from Mannadi in Chennai, as well as former Mettupalayam municipality chairman and a BJP divisional organisation secretary D Sathishkumar (49) on Monday on charges of hate speech and creating enmity between two communities at a BJP demonstration.

The duo was booked under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149(unlawful assembly), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(ii) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 269 (Negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are also investigating a few others who had a role in organising the demonstration.

The BJP’s demonstration was held near Abhirami theatre at Mettupalayam on Sunday evening to condemn the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its protest on January 26.

Objecting to this, president of Ikkiya Jamath and Islamic federation AJ Mohammad Sherif lodged a complaint with Mettupalayam police and stated Kalyanaraman's speech was provocative and controversial. Meanwhile, a few SDPI cadres went to the BJP's protest venue and appealed to functionaries to call off the protest but were allegedly attacked. BJP functionaries, however, accused SDPI cadre of pelting stones and hurling logs at them. As the situation threatened to deteriorate, police used mild force to bring things under control.

Subsequently, two SDPI cadres were booked and one of them, R Mohammad Ashraf (27), was arrested on Monday evening. Also, over 20 SDPI members were booked for creating ruckus on January 26. Two of them, namely Noufal and Suber Ali, were arrested on Monday evening on charges of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior police official said that Coimbatore district police had been instructed to do a detailed investigation on the incident and arrest those who provoked communal tension at the earliest. 

As many as 400 police personnel from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Nilgiris have been deployed in Mettupalayam to prevent any untoward situations. Tirupur city police commissioner G Karthikeyan (in-charge IG of west zone), DIG's Narenthiran Nair (Coimbatore range), Pradeep Kumar (Salem range), Coimbatore police superintendent Ara Arularasu and SP's from Erode and Nilgiris are camping at Mettupalayam to monitor the  situation, said police sources.

Although Coimbatore city police denied permission for Muslim organisations to hold demonstrations condemning the incident, stray protests from both sides were seen in the city on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu BJP communal tension
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp